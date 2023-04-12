Couple Goals Alert: Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Working Out Together In Gym

Yasmin Karachiwala shared this picture. (courtesy: yasminkarachiwala)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the power couples in the film industry and always manage to give some serious couple goals. Speaking of which, the couple recently worked out together in the gym. Yes, Yasmin Karachiwala, a celebrity fitness instructor, shared a picture of the couple from the gym on her Instagram stories and we can't take our eyes off them. In the image, Ranveer can be seen clicking a selfie while Deepika and Yasmin happily pose for the camera. Deepika and Ranveer can be seen twinning in black ensembles, while Ranveer added white frame sunglasses to accentuate his look.

Sharing the picture, Yasmin captioned it as "Gymming just got better," followed by a fire and a love-struck emoticon.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Earlier this month, the couple attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre event together, twinning in a cream and golden ensemble. Ranveer shared several pictures on his Instagram handle among the many was the two images of the couple.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone recently returned from her Bhutan trip. Several pictures from her vacation went viral on the Internet in which she can be seen sporting her no-makeup look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Fighter and Project K. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt.