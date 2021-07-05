Eat, Burn, Sleep, Repeat: Malaika Arora's Guide To 'Reducing Belly Fat'

Malaika Arora in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora, a fitness enthusiast, shared her guide to "reducing belly fat" with her fans on Monday. The actress, who is the co-founder of yoga platforms Sarva and Diva Yoga, posted a video of herself performing one of the yoga asanas which helps in "reducing belly fat, improv physical fitness, reducing risk of diseases and also provides mental benefits." Malaika Arora, dressed in a grey yoga outfit, wrote in her post: "Namaste everybody, A very good morning. I have something exciting for you. Am asking you to, eat, burn, sleep and repeat" and asked her fans to join her 'Reduce Belly Fat workshop' on July 26th.

Malaika Arora, who had COVID-19 last year, took her second dose of the coronavirus vaccine recently. She shared a couple of pictures of herself taking the jab and wrote: "Like I always say #weareinthistogether. I am going to be safe not just for myself but for YOU as well. Fully vaccinated. No words can express the gratitude I have for every single frontline warrior out there."

It was hard for Malaika to regain strength post her COVID recovery. She also shared how hard she struggled to work out after recovering from COVID-19 in an Instagram post.

Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya and Munni Badnaam Hui, among many others. She has featured as a judge in various television dance reality shows such as Nach Baliye, India's Best Dancer, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and others.