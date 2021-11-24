Easy To See Why Rashami Desai Is Trending. The Internet Loves Her Beach Pics

Rashami Desai shared this photo. (Image courtesy: imrashamidesai)

Rashami Desai, who will soon enter the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant, has been trending on social media since Wednesday morning, courtesy her latest entry on Instagram. The actress posted a couple of throwback pictures of herself from her Maldives vacation and set the Internet ablaze. In the photos, Rashami Desai looks every bit of stunning in a lime green dress as she poses on the beach. She let her hair down. In her caption, the actress wrote about "waiting" to enter the Bigg Boss 15 game: "Shukar and Sabar." She also added #rashamiinbb15 and #biggboss15 hashtags to the caption. This isn't Rashami Desai's first time in Bigg Boss - she appeared as a contestant in the thirteenth season too. It was won by late actor Sidharth Shukla.

Rashami Desai's latest beach pictures have been trending on social media. Check them out here:

Rashami Desai has been treating her fans to mesmerising pictures of herself before entering the Bigg Boss house. On Tuesday, she updated her Instagram feed with these throwback pictures from her beach vacation.

Rashami Desai has featured in several TV shows such as Dil Se Dil Tak, Pari Hoon Main and Ishq Ka Rang Safed. She is best known for her performance in Uttaran. Rashami has also worked in films like Gabbar Singh, Bandan Toote Na and Dabangg 2, in which she appeared in a cameo role. Other than Bigg Boss 13, the actress has also participated in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6 and Nach Baliye 7.