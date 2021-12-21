During '83, Screening, Tahira Kashyap's 'Parents Kept Reminding' Her This

Ranveer Singh in '83. (courtesy: 83thefilm)

Highlights Tahira attended the film's screening

'83 will open in theatres on Friday

The film has been directed by Kabir Khan

Filmmaker-author Tahira Kashyap recently watched Kabir Khan's sports drama '83 at a special screening in Mumbai and she reviewed it on Twitter. Tahira wrote in her post: "The fact that during the screening my parents kept reminding me that I was born in 83 goes on to show the pride, love, celebration and nostalgia the film evoked in them! For my part I have never seen a screening where we were continuously clapping! I was awestruck." She gave a shout out to Ranveer Singh for his performance in the film and wrote: "It's a film that has etched the epic victory of our nation in the most beautiful and heart warming manner! Many congratulations to the entire team and cast! Special shout out to Ranveer Singh. You are simply phenomenal! A treat to watch! Remarkable portrayal of Kapil Dev."

Tahira Kashyap added in her tweet, "Deepika Padukone, producer Sahiba please continue making such inspiring films and Mukesh Chhabra paaji what an amazing cast! Everyone fit their part in the most glorious manner! Kudos."

Read Tahira Kashyap's tweet here:

The fact that during the screening my parents kept reminding me that I was born in 83 goes on to show the pride, love, celebration and nostalgia the film evoked in them! For my part I have never seen a screening where we were continuously clapping! I was awestruck @kabirkhankk — Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) December 21, 2021

'83 showcases the story of India's iconic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. In '83, Pankaj Tripathi will be seen playing the role of manager PR Man Singh. Ammy Virk has been cast as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Saahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani and Tahir Bhasin has been zeroed in to play the role of Sunil Gavaskar in the film. Deepika Padukone has been roped in to play Kapil Dev's wife Romi on screen.

The filming of the sports drama began in 2019. The film's initial release date was April 10, 2020. However, it was shifted several times due to the pandemic. After several changes in the release dates due to the pandemic and lockdowns, the film will finally hit the screens on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.