'83 Celeb Review: 'Couldn't Spot Ranveer Singh On Screen, Only Kapil Dev' - Suniel Shetty And Others

83 is the most awaited film of the Bollywood film industry. 83 stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Saqib Saleem Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree. The film is directed by Kabir Khan. 83 revolves around the historic 1983 cricket World Cup. The film has created excitement among fans with the launch of the trailer, songs, promos and collaborations with stars from the South film industry. Many celebrities have praised the venture after watching the preview. On Monday, a private screening of 83 was held in Mumbai. Rhea Chakraborty, Diana Penty, Suniel Shetty were along many celebrities spotted at the event. Following the screening, celebrities shared their reviews about the sports drama,83:

Suniel Shetty took to his Twitter handle to share a post for the film and wrote: "Went to watch Ranveer Singh in 83. Couldn't spot him. There was only Kapil Dev on screen. Incredible transformation. I am stunned beyond. A team cast that could've walked off Lords. Got gooseflesh like I was reliving '83. Still shaken & teary-eyed at the artistry & emotions."

Went to watch @RanveerOfficial in #83. Couldn't spot him. There was only #KapilDev on screen. Incredible transformation. I am stunned beyond. A team cast that could've walked off Lords. Got gooseflesh like I was reliving '83. Still shaken & teary-eyed at the artistry & emotions. pic.twitter.com/IW8zGYNsyc — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) December 20, 2021

Sheer belief. That's what it is. The goodness of being @kabirkhankk The faith in his story & the power of his scenes & characters. Blew my socks off. And the backing of #SajidNadiadwala@WardaNadiadwala in a project that's a personal tale. The tears are real ???? — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) December 20, 2021

Rhea Chakraborty also shared her views on her Instagram story. She wrote: 'Watched 83 the film yesterday. Absolutely loved the film Kabir Khan sir you have given us a masterpiece. Ranveer Singh, I have no word for you, you are so good Osaoib Saleem, you rockstar. Loved your performance hats off to the whole cast and crew. Thankyou. Please go watch the film. It's brilliant."

Actors like Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Roshni Chopra and singer Palak Muchhal also shared their reviews on their social media about 83.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi shared her views in a tweet and described the film as a 'pure magic' and 'mazaa aa gaya' while she enjoyed it thoroughly.

She also wrote "sixer" and "hits it out of the park," she also called the film "simply fantastic." Sharing the tweet, she wrote: " And its a sixer!!! Team 83 hits it out of the park!!! Proud feeling for every Indian, the film has me feeling nostalgic euphoric - its simply fantastic Kapil Dev paaji tussi great ho Thumbs up Thumbs up Thumbs up. Take a bow.Wah. Mazaa aa gaya."

Now watching #83 . OMG pure magic. I feel like i am actually there!! Wow. Bravo — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) December 19, 2021

Special mention of the actor who plays #Srikanth in #83. Superb performance — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) December 19, 2021

And its a sixer!!! Team #83 hits it out of the park!!! Proud feeling for every Indian, the film has me feeling nostalgic euphoric - its simply fantastic. #KapilDev paaji tussi great ho ????????????@rajankapoor@kabirkhankk@RanveerOfficial@deepikapadukone take a bow.Wah. Mazaa aa gaya — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) December 19, 2021

Roshni Chopra shared an Instagram story and wrote that she was 'clean bowled', she also added that Kabir Khan had delivered a 'win as big and immortal as its subject.' Roshni Chopra also credited Kabir's wife Mini Mathur for being the 'backbone' for the filmmaker.

Palak Muchhal shared an Instagram story that the film was a 'respectful ode' to the historic triumph by the director Kabir Khan, Ranveer Singh and the 'incredible team.' Palak Muchhal added that it was a 'surreal' and 'wonderful' experience to revisit the 83 event, which she had heard from her parents.

A private screening of 83 was held on Monday evening. Celebrities like Rhea Chakraborty, Diana Penty, Suniel Shetty were seen at the 83 screening. Tusshar Kapoor, Himesh Reshammiya with his wife Sonia, Comedian Ashish Chanchlani, Tahir Raj were also spotted. Maniesh Paul was also clicked at the screening. Tahira Kashyap along with sister-in-law Akhriti Khurana was also spotted at the screening.

83 releases on December 24.