83: What Happens In Dubai, Doesnt Stay In Dubai. Not When Ranveer Singhs Around

Ranveer Singh posted this. (Image courtesy: ranveersingh)

There can never be a dull day if you follow Ranveer Singh on Instagram. The actor never ceases to amaze us. Be it his gym selfies or out of the box fashion choices, Ranveer always makes head turns. And, the actor has proven it once again. During the promotions of their upcoming movie 83 in Jeddah and Dubai, Ranveer and his wife, actress Deepika Padukone wowed us with their style statements. The star couple was joined by the film's director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur. And, now, Ranveer has shared a video from their visit to the Gulf nations. The clip opens to Ranveer and Deepika walking out of the airport. They are giving us a major retro vibe here. We also get to see some behind the scenes glimpses. Do let us know if you could spot the cricketing legend Kapil Dev in the clip.

Ranveer Singh also greeted his fans at an auditorium. The actor didn't put a caption this time. Well, we aren't complaining at all. Here is the video:

How can we not talk about Deepika Padukone's jaw-dropping ruffle gown. The actress looks breathtaking. In the caption, she wrote, “Thank you, Jeddah, for all your love.”

83 will hit the theatres on December 24. The film will see Ranveer Singh play Kapil Dev. Deepika Padukone will be seen portraying the character of Romi Bhatia. Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Saahil Khatter are also part of the film. Pankaj Tripathi will play PR Man Singh's character in the film.

The trailer of the film was out on November 30. It will be available in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil. Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Ranveer Singh wrote, “The incredible true story of the underdogs who pulled off the unthinkable.”

In a thank you note to all the movie fans for supporting the trailer, Ranveer Singh wrote, “This is not just a movie - It is a glorious tribute to that moment in Indian history that changed it all. It's about the great achievement of the Indian Cricket Team of 1983 - “Kapil's Devils”.”

So are you excited to watch the movie?