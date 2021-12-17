'83: How Glimpses Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone From The Film Lit Up Burj Khalifa

A fan page shared this photo from Dubai. (Image courtesy: deepikaforlife)

Highlights Ranveer and Deepika were promoting '83 in Dubai

Ranveer Singh features as Kapil Dev in the film

The couple returned to Mumbai on Thursday night

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who were in Dubai for the last leg of their upcoming film '83 promotions on Thursday, were thrilled when glimpses of the film were screened on Burj Khalifa. The couple flew to Dubai from Jeddah, where '83 had its world premiere at the Red Sea Film Festival (more on this later), on Thursday. A few hours later in the evening, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kapil Dev, director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur watched clips from the film on Burj Khalifa and were all smiled. We especially loved Deepika Padukone's reaction after watching Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev on Burj Khalifa - she clutched his arm and adorably looked at him.

For the promotions in Dubai, Deepika Padukone paired a red short dress paired with matching stockings and pumps. She sported a retro look by tying her hair in a red coloured ruffle headband. Ranveer, who always leaves us awestruck with his fashion choices, wore a metallic gold high neck tee paired with scintillating yellow trousers.

A few fan pages dedicated to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared photos and videos of '83 clips playing on Burj Khalifa.

Check them out here:

On Wednesday, '83 received a standing ovation at its world premiere at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. Ranveer wore a striking pantsuit with a matching hat, scarf and sunglasses by Sabyasachi at the film festival while Deepika Padukone opted for a couture Michael Cinco coral gown.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone returned to Mumbai with Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur on Thursday night. See a picture of the couple from Mumbai airport:

'83 is based on India's World Cup win in 1983 and features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev or should we say the "Haryana Hurricane" - a name he got for his brilliant game techniques. Deepika Padukone has been roped in to play Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia onscreen.

'83 will open in theatres on December 24 this year in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.