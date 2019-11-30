Durgavati: Akshay Kumar Presents Bhumi Pednekar As 'Hero' Of New Horror-Thriller

An "excited" Akshay Kumar wrote: "Excited to announce Bhumi Pednekar in and as Durgavati."

Durgavati: Akshay Kumar Presents Bhumi Pednekar As 'Hero' Of New Horror-Thriller

Akshay Kumar shared this photo (courtesy akshaykumar)

New Delhi:

Akshay Kumar just announced that he is all set to present a "scary thriller" titled Durgavati and starring actress Bhumi Pednekar in the titular role. In a tweet on Saturday afternoon, Akshay Kumar introduced the film's team - Bhumi as the "hero", filmmaker G Ashok as the "director" (who helmed Anushka Shetty's Bhaagamathie) and T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and himself as the "presenters." In his tweet, Akshay revealed the film will go on floors in January. An "excited" Akshay Kumar wrote: "Excited to announce Bhumi Pednekar in and as Durgavati. A scary-thriller, going on floor mid-January. Presented by Cape Of Good Films and Bhushan Kumar, produced by Vikram Malhotra and directed by Ashok. Need your love and luck." Read Akshay Kumar's tweet here:

Akshay and Bhumi kept the mystery alive by not divulging many details about Durgavati. In a separate tweet, the Durgavati actress added: "I have waited so long to share this one with you. So excited to announce my next film Durgavati. A scary-thriller going on floor mid-January. Thank you Akshay sir for your constant belief in me. I am so excited for this one." Bhumi Pednekar co-starred with Akshay Kumar in the 2017 hit film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Here's what Bhumi Pednekar tweeted:

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar will soon be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, in which she co-stars with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. Pati Patni Aur Woh releases on December 6. Akshay Kumar's busy roster of films include Good Newwz, Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb and Prithviraj.

Comments
Akshay Kumarbhumi pednekar

Highlights

  • Akshay Kumar introduced Bhumi as the lead of Durgavati
  • "Need your love and luck," he tweeted
  • Akshay Kumar will be producing Durgavati

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News