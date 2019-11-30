Durgavati: Akshay Kumar Presents Bhumi Pednekar As 'Hero' Of New Horror-Thriller

Akshay Kumar shared this photo (courtesy akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar just announced that he is all set to present a "scary thriller" titled Durgavati and starring actress Bhumi Pednekar in the titular role. In a tweet on Saturday afternoon, Akshay Kumar introduced the film's team - Bhumi as the "hero", filmmaker G Ashok as the "director" (who helmed Anushka Shetty's Bhaagamathie) and T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and himself as the "presenters." In his tweet, Akshay revealed the film will go on floors in January. An "excited" Akshay Kumar wrote: "Excited to announce Bhumi Pednekar in and as Durgavati. A scary-thriller, going on floor mid-January. Presented by Cape Of Good Films and Bhushan Kumar, produced by Vikram Malhotra and directed by Ashok. Need your love and luck." Read Akshay Kumar's tweet here:

Akshay and Bhumi kept the mystery alive by not divulging many details about Durgavati. In a separate tweet, the Durgavati actress added: "I have waited so long to share this one with you. So excited to announce my next film Durgavati. A scary-thriller going on floor mid-January. Thank you Akshay sir for your constant belief in me. I am so excited for this one." Bhumi Pednekar co-starred with Akshay Kumar in the 2017 hit film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Here's what Bhumi Pednekar tweeted:

I have waited so long to share this one with you. So excited to announce my next film #DURGAVATI. A scary-thriller going on floor mid-January. Thank you @akshaykumar sir for your constant belief in me. I am so excited for this one @itsBhushanKumar@vikramix. pic.twitter.com/SwPCXVti8z — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) November 30, 2019

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar will soon be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, in which she co-stars with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. Pati Patni Aur Woh releases on December 6. Akshay Kumar's busy roster of films include Good Newwz, Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb and Prithviraj.