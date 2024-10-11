Durga Puja 2024: Rani Mukerji, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan's Annual Reunion

On the occasion of Durga Navami, Jaya Bachchan, along with daughter Shweta, joined Rani Mukerji and Kajol at their family puja held at North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Samiti. Jaya Bachchan wore a cream-coloured saree while Shweta Bachchan wore a dhakai. Rani Mukerji channeled festive fervour in a red saree. The trio were pictured at their candid best. Rani Mukerji and Jaya Bachchan were pictured sharing a laugh together. Among the other attendees were Rhea Chakraborty, Bhagyashree, Avantika Dasani. See the pictures here:

Earlier, in the day, Kajol posed for the cameras with husband Ajay Devgn and son Yug. Ajay Devgn and Yug twinned while Kajol wore a beautiful blue-and-pink saree. Take a look:

On Saptami, Jaya Bachchan came alone and spent time with Kajol at the pandal. Their warm exchange went viral in no time. Kajol looked stunning in a pink floral saree, while Jaya Bachchan wore a yellow drape. The duo greeted each other with a warm hug and Jaya even planted a kiss on Kajol's cheek. Jaya and Kajol met at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal, which is managed by Kajol, Rani Mukerji and their families. The cousins welcome the Durga idol annually and host their family and friends at the pandal. Take a look at the video:

Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, Kajol will be next seen in Do Patti. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film also features Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh in key roles. It is produced by Kanika Dhillon's Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon's Blue Butterfly Films. Do Patti is set to stream on Netflix from October 25.