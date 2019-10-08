Durga Puja 2019: Kajol And Rani Mukerji's Sindoor Khela Pics Will Give You Festive Vibes

Tanishaa Mukerji shared this picture. (Image courtesy: tanishaamukerji)

Kajol and Rani Mukerji are celebrating Durga Puja with zest and their latest sindoor khela pictures will totally give you festive vibes. The actresses are enjoying the festival with their family and friends from the industry including filmmaker Karan Johar. Giving glimpses of the sindoor khela, Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji shared a group photo, which also features their cousins Rani and Ayan Mukerji as well as Karan Johar and Natasha Poonawalla. In the photo, Kajol looks radiant in a bright yellow saree while Rani Mukerji looks adorable in a red-and-white printed saree. Kajol also shared a couple of pictures on Instagram on Tuesday, which feature Tanishaa, Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar, and captioned them: "Started off all clean and bright... Swipe to see the madness."

Check it out:

In a separate post, Tanishaa Mukerji shared a selfie with Rani Mukerji and it wouldn't be wrong to say that the picture is stealing hearts on the Internet. Instagramming the photo, Tanishaa captioned it: "This is us."

Previously, Kajol shared multiple pictures from her Durga Puja celebrations and pandal hopping. One of her pictures also features her mother Tanuja, uncle Deb Mukerji and cousin Sharbani Mukerji.

Kajol and Tanishaa are the daughters of Tanuja and Shomu Mukerji, son of Sashadhar Mukerji. Shomu Mukerji's brother Deb Mukerji is the father of Ayan Mukerji and his cousin Ram Mukerji is the father of Rani Mukherjee.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Helicopter Eela. She will next feature in Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, a biopic on military leader Tanaji Malusare. Rani Mukerji, on the other hand, will next be seen in Mardaani 2.

