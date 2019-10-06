Durga Puja 2019: Bachchans Celebrate With Kajol And Family. See Pics

Amitabh-Jaya with Kajol, Yug, Ayan Mukerji, Deb and Sharbani Mukherjee at a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan celebrated Durga Puja with actress Kajol and her family at a sarbojanik Durga Puja samite, organised by filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's father Deb Mukherjee and his cousin Sharbani Mukherjee, in Mumbai on Sunday. The stars spent time with the Mukherjee family at the pandal. For those who don't know, Ayan Mukerji is the cousin of Kajol as well as Rani Mukerji (more on that later). Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan were twinning in white outfits while Kajol looked gorgeous in a yellow and green silk sari. Her son was dressed in a yellow kurta pyjama. Ayan Mukerji paired his red kurta with off-white pyjama and a Nehru jacket. Post the darshan, Amitabh, Jaya and Kajol were spotted chatting with the Mukherjee family.

Check out the photos from the Durga Puja celebrations, hosted by the Mukherjees:

Kajol and her sister Tanishaa are the daughters of Tanuja and Shomu Mukherjee, son of Sashadhar Mukherjee (founder of Filmalaya studios). Shomu Mukherjee's brother Deb Mukherjee is the father of Ayan Mukerji and his cousin Ram Mukherjee is the father of Rani Mukherjee. Rani Mukerji also visited the same pandal on Saturday.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan currently hosts the eleventh season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. His has several films lined-up such as Jhund, Brahmastra, Chehre and Gulabo Sitabo. Kajol, on the other hand, was last seen in Pradeep Sarkar's comedy-drama Helicopter Eela, based on Anand Gandhi's Gujarati play Beta, Kaagdo. She will next be seen in Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, a biopic on military leader Tanaji Malusare.

