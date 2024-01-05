Dunki Box Office Collection Day 15: Update On Shah Rukh Khan's Film After Rs 200 Crore Mark

Taapsee and SRK in a still from Dunki. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki continues to receive immense love from fans. On day 15, Dunki minted Rs 2.65 crore (across all languages), according to a Sacnilk report. In total, the film has collected Rs 206.53 crore at the domestic box office. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan as Hardayal Singh Dhillon aka Hardy and Taapsee Pannu as Manu Randhawa, Dunki also stars Vicky Kaushal as Sukhi and Boman Irani as Geetu Gulati. The film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, was released on December 21. Dunki is also hitting the right notes with the international audience. The official Instagram handle of Red Chillies Entertainment recently shared a post that unveiled the global box office figures of the film. As of now, Dunki has amassed Rs 417.10 crore worldwide. In the caption, Red Chillies Entertainment wrote, “Har mod pe milta gaya aapka pyaar. And that's how we reached this far! Book your tickets right away! Watch #Dunki - In Cinemas Now!”

In a recent discussion, Shah Rukh Khan candidly expressed his willingness to take “age-centric roles” and also talked about how he is “age-honest” in Dunki. He said,“ I am 58 now, aur mujhe aise lagta hai ki mujhe age-centric roles karne chahiye [And I feel that I should take age-centric roles.] And if I get an opportunity in a film, of course, 100 percent. Jab hum... Jawan zada commercial [Jawan was too commercial]… in your face kind of character hai, I won't call it caricature, but it is an over-the-top old person. But in this film, yeh bahut real hai [It's very real.] Dunki mein bahut real hai. [It is very real in Dunki.]”

"I would say I have been age-honest for the first time in Dunki. It's more close to my age," Shah Rukh Khan added. Dunki was backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, JIO Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films.