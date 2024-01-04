Dunki Box Office Collection Day 14: Shah Rukh Khan Film Is Still Going Strong

SRK in a still from Dunki. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki continues to rake in crores at the box office. After entering the Rs 200 crore club on its second Tuesday, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial on Day 14 minted Rs 3.30 crore (across all languages) at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. With this, the total collection of Dunki, which revolves around a group of friends and their desire to migrate to London, stands at Rs 203.92 crore. At the global box office, the film has already breached the ₹400 crore mark. The official Instagram page of Red Chillies Entertainment shared a special post to announce that Dunki has minted Rs 409.89 crores at the international box office. Sharing a poster of Shah Rukh Khan's character Hardy, the production house wrote, “Just another day of us celebrating your endless love for Dunki!” The film, also featuring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani, has been jointly backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, JIO Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films. Dunki hit the theatres on December 21, last year.

Dunki marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. In addition, it is also the first time that Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu have shared screen space with the superstar. Talking about his experience working with SRK, Vicky in his conversation with Bollywood Hungama, said, “It's a dream come true. Unko milna hi dream come true hota hai, unke saath kaam karna to socho kitna bada dream come true hai. (Just meeting him is a dream come true, so just imagine what a big dream it was to work with Shah Rukh). That too, in combination with Raju sir directing you."

Vicky Kaushal, who was interviewed ahead of the Dunki release, said, “So main bohot zyada detail mein baat nahi kar sakta uske baare mein, because there's a different process of that. But itna main zaroor bol sakta hu ki unke saath kaam karke mujhe pata laga ki voh Badshaah kyu hain. He is something else. Unke jaisa koi hai nahi. He is something else. (So I can't talk about it in detail, but I can tell you this. I understood why he is the Badshah, after working with him. There's no one like him).”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has had a stellar year professionally. He returned to the big screen with a bang in 2023. The actor kickstarted 2023 with the smash hit Pathaan, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. SRK then starred in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi, which went on to break all box office records.