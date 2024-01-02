Dunki Box Office Collection Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Is On Its Way To Enter Rs 200 Crore Club

Image was shared on X. (courtesy RedChilliesEnt)

The second Monday report card of Dunki is finally out. Shah Rukh Khan's film, which revolves around a group of friends and their desire to migrate to London, has continued its steady run at the box office. On Day 12, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial minted ₹ 9.25 crore (across all languages) at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. With this business on its second Monday in theatres, Dunki is eyeing to enter the ₹200 crore club at the Indian box office. The film's total collection now stands at ₹ 196.97 crore. Dunki, also featuring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani, has been jointly backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, JIO Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

Meanwhile, at the global box office, Dunki is inching closer to ₹ 400 crore mark. The big news was announced in a post, shared by the official Instagram page of Red Chillies Entertainment. Sharing a poster of SRK with the rest of the Dunki star cast, the production house informed that Dunki has collected ₹ 380.60 crores at the global box office. The caption read, “Grateful for all the love that has made this journey a worldwide entertainer!”

Before the release of Dunki, there was confusion regarding the meaning of the film's title. To clear the air, Shah Rukh Khan clarified the meaning while sharing a promo version of the movie's hit track O Maahi O Maahi. In the caption of his Instagram post, SRK explained, "Sab poochte hain Iss liye bata raha hoon. Dunki ka matlab hota hai apno se door rehna….aur jab apne paas ho toh bas lagta hai qayamat tak uske saath hi rahein. O Maahi O Maahi. Feel the love before the sun sets on the horizon today. Because everybody asks, what does Dunki mean? Dunki means being apart from your loved ones. And when you are with them, one feels the moment should last till the end of time. O Maahi O Maahi….feel the love before the sun sets on the horizon today!”

In a recent conversation, Taapsee Pannu shared an amusing anecdote about how she secured her role in Dunki. She said, "Actually thoda funny hai mere liye bhi kyunki Dunki ka call jo pehla aya tha wo Raju Sir ka hi aya tha but usey pehle kaafi jagah aa chuka tha I am being considered for this film and I am doing this film and just like any other rumour, maine kaha ye toh possible hi nahi hai. Pehli baar dhang ka rumour aya mere baare mein. Chalo main yahi sun ke khush hojati hun. [Before Sir called me, rumours were doing the rounds that I am being considered for the film and just like the other rumour, I thought, this isn't possible. So I was just happy that that for the first time, there is a good rumour about me.]”

“But then I got a call from Sir (Rajkumar Hirani). Unhone pehle yahi kaha ke chalo media ne bata hi diya hai to maine socha main bhi phone karke bol hi dun [He called me and said that the media has already been saying it so I thought I might as well call and tell you.] Toh woh eklauta aisa ek rumour that jo achha tha aur sach hua [This was the only rumour that was good and turned out to be true]," Taapsee Pannu added.

Dunki, which hit the theatres on December 21, is SRK's first collaboration with ace director Rajkumar Hirani.