Dua Padukone Singh: Here's How Celebrities Reacted To Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's Daughter's Name

Dua Padukone Singh – that's the name Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have chosen for their baby daughter. The couple welcomed their little one on September 8 and shared her name with the world on Diwali, through a heartfelt social media post. The announcement was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from their friends and colleagues in the industry. Let us take a closer look at some of the reactions. Alia Bhatt dropped a bunch of heart emojis. Zoya Akhtar said, "Beautiful," and added a heart emoji. Internet sensation Orry simply wrote, "Dua,” and posted a bunch of heart-eyed face emojis. Actor Vijay Yesudas commented, “Congratulations to both of you Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.” Actress Aditi Sharma dropped heart-eyed face and heart emojis. Saif Ali Khan's elder sister, Saba Pataudi wrote, "Beautiful, Mahsha'Allah," Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela wrote, "Cutest." Many others followed suit.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's post featured an adorable image capturing the tiny feet of their baby girl, Dua. Dressed in a red ethnic outfit to celebrate the festival of lights, Dua made her debut on social media in the cutest way. In the caption, the couple shared the religious significance behind her name. They wrote, “Dua Padukone Singh ‘Dua' : meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer.”

Here's the post Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared to announce the arrival of their bundle of joy:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in 2018. On the work front, their movie Singham Again is currently running in theatres. The film features Ranveer as ACP Sangram "Simmba" Bhalerao and Deepika as DCP Shakti Shetty. Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor are also part of this Rohit Shetty directorial. Singham Again is going head-to-head with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office. Anees Bazmee's movie features Triptii Dimri, Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit in prominent roles.