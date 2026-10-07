<i> Drishyam 3</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn's Film Is Rock-Solid, Sweeps Double Century In India

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam The Conclusion is on a roll. Within 5 days, the film crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India. Notably, unlike other films Drishyam 3 makers didn't opt for discounted tickets on Tuesday. However, the film retained its numbers on weekdays.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On day 5, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion collected a net of ₹19 crore across 16,075 shows. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹259.80 crore and the total India net collections to ₹216.50 crore so far, as per Sacnilk.

Overseas, the film collected ₹9.50 crore on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross to ₹81.50 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹341.30 crore.

On Friday, Drishyam 3 minted Rs 62 crore, followed by Rs 53.50 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, the film minted Rs 61 crore, keeping the numbers at par with its opening day.

On first Monday, the film minted Rs 21 crore in India.

Taran Adarsh's Post

Sharing a detailed break-up of numbers, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "After an extraordinary opening weekend, #Drishyam3 shows its power on the crucial Monday, collecting ₹ 20 cr+ and inching closer to the ₹ 200 cr milestone.

"The morning and noon shows were slow, but the evening and night shows changed the tide for the better... #Drishyam3 witnessed better occupancy, with business picking up steadily... The super-solid Monday hold places #Drishyam3 among the best-performing Mondays of 2026."

Adarsh predicted that Drishyam 3 would pull off a big number as there is no big release in the coming week.

"With no major release next week, the film enjoys an uninterrupted run and is expected to post a massive Weekend 2," he wrote.

Drishyam 3 Review

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Come for Ajay Devgn, stay for Jaideep Ahlawat. The former delivers the goods. The latter adds weight, the sort that makes an indelible impression.

"Drishyam: The Conclusion tells a story that is credited to the director and co-screenwriter Abhishek Pathak and not, as in the case of the first two films, to Jeethu Joseph. But the spirit that propels the hero's actions stems from the original construct."

Directed by Abhishek Pathak. Produced by Panorama Studios and Star Studio18, it is a sequel to Drishyam 2 (2022). Unlike its predecessors, the film features an original story and is not narratively connected to its Malayalam counterpart.

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta.

The first part was released on July 31, 2015.