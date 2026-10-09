<i>Drishyam 3</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn's Film Becomes Highest-Grossing Of The Franchise With Rs 245 Crore In India

Ajay Devgn's juggernaut, Drishyam 3, emerged as the highest-grossing film of the franchise within a week of its release. With Rs 245 crore (net) in India, Drishyam 3 beat the lifetime collections of Drishyam 2 (Rs 240 crore net in India ) and Drishyam (Rs 67.13 crore net in India). Drishyam 3 is, now, on its way to emerge as Ajay Devgn's all-time highest-grossing film.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On day 7, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion collected a net of ₹13 crore across 15,758 shows. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹294.60 crore and the total India net collections to ₹245.50 crore so far, as per Sacnilk.

Overseas, the film collected ₹4 crore on Day 7, taking its total overseas gross to ₹89 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹383.60 crore.

On Friday, Drishyam 3 minted Rs 62 crore, followed by Rs 53.50 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, the film minted Rs 61 crore, keeping the numbers at par with its opening day.

Taran Adarsh's Prediction

In his latest post, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said the stellar success of Drishyam 3 would be bigger as there's no big release this week.

"Drishyam3 is all set to emerge as the highest-grossing film in the #Drishyam franchise [surpassing #Drishyam2], as well as #AjayDevgn's highest-grossing film [surpassing #Tanhaji].

"Like Tuesday, Drishyam3 remained low-key during the morning and noon shows on Wednesday, but gathered momentum from the evening onwards.

"The film is now eyeing ₹ 243 cr [+/-] in Week 1 - a FANTASTIC total," he wrote.

Drishyam 3 Review

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Come for Ajay Devgn, stay for Jaideep Ahlawat. The former delivers the goods. The latter adds weight, the sort that makes an indelible impression.

"Drishyam: The Conclusion tells a story that is credited to the director and co-screenwriter Abhishek Pathak and not, as in the case of the first two films, to Jeethu Joseph. But the spirit that propels the hero's actions stems from the original construct."

Directed by Abhishek Pathak. Produced by Panorama Studios and Star Studio18, it is a sequel to Drishyam 2 (2022). Unlike its predecessors, the film features an original story and is not narratively connected to its Malayalam counterpart.

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta.

The first part was released on July 31, 2015.

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