'He Died In The Hospital': When Nana Patekar Spoke To NDTV About Not Having Money For Father's Treatment

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, who died on Thursday, October 8, is being remembered for his extraordinary body of work and the many layers of his personality that emerged beyond the screen.

In an old interview with NDTV during the promotion of Vanvaas in 2024, the actor spoke about one of the most painful chapters of his life: losing his father when he could not afford his treatment.

Recalling the early days of his life, Nana spoke about how his financial circumstances changed after he began working in films. While he eventually went on to earn substantial money, the success came too late to change a tragedy that had stayed with him for years.

"I started earning money from films. Initially, I earned a little, and then I started earning a lot. But when my father was ill, I didn't have the money to pay for his treatment, and he died in the hospital," he recalled.

Nana Patekar Recalled Waiting Outside The Hospital With His Friend

The actor also remembered the agonising wait outside the hospital, where he and a friend would spend the night because they were not allowed to remain inside. In those moments of uncertainty, they would sit on the stairs or the footpath and play Antakshari.

"We used to sit on the stairs or on the footpath outside the hospital. We weren't allowed to stay inside overnight, so we would sit outside and play Antakshari. My friend was there with me. You never knew when someone would come out and tell you that your father was no more," Nana said.

"If I had had the money, I could have got him better medicines and taken him to a better hospital. But I couldn't do that. That hesitation stays with you. Even today, when I remember those days, my eyes fill up with tears," he added.