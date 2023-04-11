Drishyam 2 Star Shriya Saran's Transformation In Then-And-Now Pics

Shriya Saran shared these images. (courtesy: shriya_saran1109)

Drishyam 2 star Shriya Saran shared a couple of before-and-after pictures of her transformation on her Instagram profile on Monday - all stunning BTW. The first picture of the carousel post happens to be a throwback of the actress from her pregnancy diaries. Circa 2021. The next pictures are recent. One of the pictures also features the actress along with her daughter Radha. Shriya Saran captioned the post: "From 2021 to 2023. Grateful. Hare Krishna." In the comments section, an Instagram user wrote: "How is this even possible." Another comment read: "What a transformation." A third comment read, "Inspiration."

Shriya Saran shared this post:

Here are some more pictures of Shriya Saran from an award show that she attended a few days ago.

Here are some pictures of Shriya Saran with her daughter Radha. The actress captioned it: "This was the best part. Love you Radha."

Shriya Saran is best-known for her performances in Ajay Devgn's 2015 film Drishyam and its second installment that released last year and was a big hit. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2003 film Tujhe Meri Kasam and she has featured in Bollywood films like Ek: The Power of One, Shukriya: Till Death Do Us Apart, Awarapan and Mission Istanbul among others.

She has also starred in Tamil and Telugu films, including Sivaji: The Boss, starring Rajinikanth. She was also seen in the Telugu film Veera Bhoga Vasantha Rayalu and Sandakari. The actress was last seen in the film Kabzaa . Shriya's forthcoming projects include Tamil film Naragasooran and the Telugu film Music School.