Dreamy Pics From Actors Puja Banerjee And Kunal Verma's 'Phere Wali' Wedding

Puja Banerjee shared this photo. (Image courtesy: banerjeepuja)

Highlights The couple shared new pictures from their wedding on Instagram

Their dreamy wedding was made special by their little son Krishiv

The actress looks gorgeous in a red saree in the pics

TV actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma, who had a registered wedding last year, got married as per Bengali rituals on Monday. The couple have shared new pictures from their dreamy wedding that was made special by their little son Krishiv, who was born in October. Sharing the photos, Puja Banerjee wrote: "Ho gayi hamare phere wali shaadi." The actress was looking gorgeous in a red saree which she paired with a net dupatta on her wedding day. Kunal Verma complemented her in a red kurta. Sharing another photo with Kunal, Puja Banerjee wrote: "Mere tum."

See beautiful pictures from Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma's second wedding here:

On Wednesday, Puja Banerjee also shared how her in-laws arranged a heartwarming welcome for her at their home. "Thank you nanad for this lovely swagat and all my sasumaas and sima didi," wrote the actress.

Puja Banerjee shared this photo with her husband on their wedding day and wrote: "Newly married again, Patidev."

Meanwhile, check out other pictures from Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma's wedding festivities here:

Puja Banerjee is best-known for playing the role of Parvati in the TV show Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. She has also starred in shows like Qubool Hai, Sarvggun Sampanna and Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna.

Puja Banerjee has also participated in reality TV shows such as Bigg Boss Bangla and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7. She has also featured in a number of Bengali movies such as Hoichoi Unlimited, Proloy Loveria and Teen Patti.

Kunal Verma is known for his role in Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna.