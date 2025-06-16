Puja Banerjee And Kunal Verma Accused Of Abduction And Extortion By A Producer's Wife After Losing Money In A Scam

TV couple Kunal Verma and Puja Banerjee, who had claimed to lose their life-long savings in a scam last week, have been accused of kidnapping a Bengali film producer in Goa and extorting money from him. The couple, allegedly, attempted to take over his properties. The Goa Police filed an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Puja Banerjee, Kunal Verma, and their associate Piyush Kothari. The charges listed-Sections 126(2), 137(2), 140(2), 308(2), 115(2), 351(3), 61(2), and 3(5)-cover serious offenses such as abduction, unlawful confinement, extortion, criminal threats, and conspiracy.

The incident comes to light after the producer's wife shared a detailed post on Facebook (June 14), alleging the couple of using coercive methods to extract money from her husband. Malabika Dey, the wife of producer Shyam Sunder Dey, attached Whatsapp screenshots, payment receipts and FIR documents to her post.

Malabika Dey wrote, "My husband was kidnapped, held against his will, threatened, and physically assaulted by Puja Banerjee, Kunal Verma, and their influential associate Piyush Kothari over several days as part of an extortion attempt.

"While on a business trip in Goa, my husband drove a rented car when Puja and others intercepted him and forcibly took him to an undisclosed location."

"In Goa, my husband was subjected to mental torture, and they demanded Rs 64 lakh from him. They threatened to falsely accuse him of a drug case if he didn't fulfil their demand. Shyam paid Rs 23 lakh . I've saved all the receipts and transaction proofs showing the transfers made to Puja and Kunal's accounts," claimed Malabika.

She went on to add, "Shyam's mobile phones were taken by Puja and Kunal, who also forced him to reveal personal details and passwords. They made multiple video recordings, compelling him to speak as instructed. For now, he has been safely recovered with the assistance of the Goa Police, headed by the North Goa Superintendent of Police."

Losing Savings In A Scam

Last week, in a vlog, the couple revealed that they had lost their savings in a financial scam. Puja didn't reveal the exact amount.

"These last two-three months have been extremely difficult for us. We have no idea what will happen next. We have been victims of a financial scam. We lost a big amount. We lost all of our life's savings. We have to start our life from zero but we won't give up. We don't want to give up. In these tough times, all we want is your support and prayers. We have full faith in God," Puja Banerjee said.

