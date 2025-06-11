Puja Banerjee, Kunal Verma Lose Their Life Savings In Financial Scam, Say "We Lost A Big Amount"

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma were scammed of their entire life savings recently.

They revealed the financial fraud in a vlog on their official YouTube channel.

The scammer was someone they trusted and who visited their home for years.

TV actor couple Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma have claimed that they were scammed of their entire life savings recently by someone they trusted and knew for a while.

The Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna co-stars, who tied the knot in 2020 and have a son, updated their fans and followers about the financial fraud through a vlog on their official YouTube channel Puja & Kunal.

"These last two-three months have been extremely difficult for us. We have no idea what will happen next. We have been victims of a financial scam. We lost a big amount. We lost all of our life's savings. We have to start our life from zero but we won't give up. We don't want to give up. In these tough times, all we want is your support and prayers. We have full faith in God," Puja Banerjee said.

While the actor said they lost their life savings, she didn't reveal the exact amount.

In the video, Kunal Verma said they were cheated by someone they trusted. "They had been coming to the house for two-three years," he added.

"We belong to an industry where our livelihood depends entirely on your love and support. Our work remains unfulfilled if you don't watch it. We want you to know there is a person behind this fraud of which we are huge victims," he further said.

Puja Banerjee said she decided to open up about the scam after fans expressed concern over her Eid post on Instagram.

On Eid, the actor shared how her close friend shared a simple dal-chawal meal along with them as their finances had crashed. In the same post, she asked fans and followers to pray for them.