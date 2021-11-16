Actors Puja Banerjee And Kunal Verma Got Married Again. See Pics From Goa

Puja Banerjee with Kunal Verma. (Image courtesy: banerjeepuja)

Highlights The legally got married last year

They shared identical posts on social media

They wore matching pink outfits

Actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma got married on Tuesday in a close-knit ceremony in Goa. The couple shared identical pictures after their wedding on their respective social media accounts. The couple wore colour-coordinated pink outfits. The bride wore a pink saree and the groom opted for a pastel pink kurta. In the picture, Kunal can be seen planting a kiss on Puja's head. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Puja wrote: "Newly married again. Kunal Verma Patidev."Kunal, posting the image, wrote:"Ban gayi meri rani." TV stars such as Mouni Roy, Karanvir Bohra, Adaah Khan and many others congratulated the couple.

For the uninitiated, the couple who got legally married in March 2020. However, they hosted a traditional wedding ceremony in Goa today. Their wedding was an intimate affair, attended by close friends and family.

Take a look at the picture of the couple here:

Puja Banerjee shared another set of pictures from the beach after her wedding and she captioned it: "My 1st day after wedding feeling new." She added the hashtags #sunset and #olivesgoa to her post. See what she posted here:

Earlier, Puja shared a series of pictures from her Haldi ceremony. Along with the photos, she added a caption: "Jaldi jaldi haldi laga lo." See the post here:

Ahead of that, she shared a picture with Kunal Verma from her pre-wedding festivity and she wrote: "And finally mujhse shaadi karogi gaanaa padaaa" Check it out here:

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma co-starred in Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna.. They are parents to a baby boy named Krishiv, who they welcomed in October last year.