Actress Puja Banerjee And Kunal Verma Welcome Baby Boy

Puja Banerjee, Kunal Verma in a cute photo (courtesy banerjeepuja)

Highlights The couple had a registered wedding earlier this year

They welcomed a baby boy on Friday

The couple got engaged in 2017

Actress Puja Banerjee and her husband, actor Kunal Verma, are now parents to a baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child together on Friday - Kunal Verma has been re-sharing the congratulatory messages he's received on his Instagram stories. Speaking to ETimes, the new father said: "Puja and I are proud and extremely happy to share that we are parents of a lovely baby boy today." Kunal Verma also shared a health update about Puja Banerjee and their newborn baby and said: "I was with Puja in the operation theatre, while she delivered our baby. Both Puja and the baby are doing fine and I am extremely thankful to God for his blessings," reported ETimes.

Just a few days before Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma welcomed their baby, they shared glimpses of a pregnancy photoshoot on their Instagram along with this update ; "Ab intezaar aur nahi," wrote Kunal while Puja wrote: "Awaiting baby."

Last month, Puja Banerjee shared photos from her baby shower, thanking her loved ones for a wonderful surprise: "I can't express my feelings in words as I am overwhelmed with all the love each and every one showered yesterday for my 1st baby shower. Starting from my love Kunal, thanks for the 1st surprise," she wrote.

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma had a registered wedding earlier this year - they had planned a traditional wedding for April, which got postponed because of the lockdown. Puja Banerjee has starred in TV shows such as Qubool Hai and she played lead roles in shows such as Sarvggun Sampanna, Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev and Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna. Puja Banerjee has also participated in reality TV shows such as Bigg Boss Bangla and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7. Puja Banerjee has also featured in a number of Bengali movies such as Hoichoi Unlimited, Proloy Loveria and Teen Patti.