Why Is Drake Calling His New Album Habibti? The Meaning Behind The Title Explained

Drake did not just surprise fans with three albums on Friday; he also sparked curiosity over one particular title: Habibti. As listeners rushed to stream the rapper's unexpected triple release, many online had the same question - What does “Habibti” actually mean?

The word comes from the Arabic language and is pronounced “ha-beeb-tee.” It is a popular term of affection used while speaking to a woman and roughly translates to “my love,” “my dear” or “my darling.” The word is derived from “Habib,” which means beloved. If addressing a man, the term changes to “Habibi.”

The phrase is widely used across Arabic-speaking cultures, often between partners, family members or close friends. It is similar to calling someone “sweetheart” or “honey.”

Drake chose Habibti as the title for one of the three albums he surprise-released at midnight. Alongside it, the rapper also dropped Iceman and Maid of Honour, turning the rollout into a massive overnight music release.

The three projects explore a different sound. While Iceman focuses more on rap and hip-hop, Habibti has smoother R&B influences. Maid of Honour, on the other hand, takes a more dance-inspired direction. Together, the albums reportedly include more than 40 tracks.

The albums also feature collaborations with artists including Central Cee, 21 Savage and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Interestingly, the release marks Drake's first solo LP in three years since For All the Dogs. His last full-length project arrived in 2025 with PARTYNEXTDOOR. It was titled Some Sexy Songs 4 U.

The surprise drop also comes after months of headlines surrounding Drake's ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar. Their rivalry dominated music conversations through 2024, thanks to Kendrick's Grammy-winning diss track Not Like Us.

Adding to the buzz, Drake recently made headlines after his unreleased track 1 AM in Albany surfaced online. Listeners speculated that the rapper aimed at Kendrick, LeBron James and J Cole in the lyrics.