Streaming Glitches Hit Spotify, Apple Music After Drake Drops 3 Albums

Major music streaming platforms Spotify and Apple Music experienced temporary disruptions on Friday amid a surge in traffic following rapper Drake's latest releases. The outages led to widespread user complaints, with many reporting difficulties accessing the apps or playing music. The sudden spike in activity came as fans rushed to listen to Drake's newly released albums, triggering speculation that the high demand may have temporarily affected the platforms' performance.

Details

According to Downdetector, more than 5,000 users reported issues with Spotify at the peak of the outage, while over 500 complaints were logged for Apple Music. Most users reported problems with app functionality.

Several users took to social media to react. One wrote, "Iceman froze Spotify lmao," while another commented, "Iceman crashed Spotify?" Other posts read, "Iceman froze Spotify and Apple Music. Only something a goat could do," "Drake crashed Spotify, bro," and "FREEZE THE WORLDDDD."

The disruption came shortly after Drake released three albums - Habibti, Maid of Honour, and ICEMAN. Many listeners appeared to rush to streaming platforms to access the new music, leading to speculation that the sudden spike in traffic may have contributed to the issues.

The outages appeared to be temporary, with complaints on Downdetector dropping to around 2,500 shortly afterward. Some users also reported that the apps had started functioning normally again.

Drake had initially announced only ICEMAN but later surprised fans by revealing two additional albums. The unexpected release generated significant buzz online, prompting a large number of listeners to log on to streaming platforms.



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