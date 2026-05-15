Drake Surprises Fans With Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour, Renews Feud With Kendrick Lamar

The world was waiting for one Drake album, but the rapper stunned fans on Friday, May 15, releasing three new projects in a surprise drop. The Canadian rapper unveiled his highly anticipated solo record, Iceman, along with two more albums - Habibti and Maid of Honour. He shared the news on social media through three separate posts revealing the album covers.

The projects feature collaborations with artists, including Central Cee, 21 Savage and PARTYNEXTDOOR. Each album explores a different sound, with Iceman focusing on rap and hip-hop, Habibti leaning into R&B, and Maid of Honour embracing dance-inspired production. Together, the albums deliver more than 40 new tracks.

Drake also released seven music videos on YouTube shortly after the albums dropped. This marks his biggest music release since his high-profile feud with US rapper Kendrick Lamar escalated in 2024, which yielded Lamar's Grammy-winning hit ‘Not Like Us.'

Drake addresses Kendrick Lamar feud with fiery tracks

The rapper used several tracks to revisit the rivalry that dates back to 2013. On the opening track “Make Them Cry,” Drake reflects on the aftermath of the feud and the scrutiny surrounding his music career.

In another song, Drake appears to criticize Lamar's socially conscious image and public persona, rapping about “white kids” listening out of guilt and referencing charity work carried out “on camera.” The lyrics are widely seen as direct shots at the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper.

How fans reacted

The surprise triple release has generated massive online buzz, with fans praising the back-to-back-to-back album drops.

“Woke up to THREE ALBUMS? You will always have my heart Aubrey!” a user wrote in one post.

An individual said, “Drake im so overstimulated rn hold on.”

“HOWWW ARE U DOING THIS!!! 3 ALBUMS?!?!!?!” another person said.

An account wrote, “This anticipation for this album is so rare these days. Truly shows how much @champagnepapi is in a category by himself, not just in hip hop... but as an artist period! Well done! Proud to be from da 6!”

“Let's gooooooooooo,” commented another.

Universal Music Group and Spotify dispute

Drake also mentions his previous legal dispute involving Universal Music Group and Spotify over the streaming success of Lamar's Grammy-winning diss track “Not Like Us.”

In November 2024, Drake accused the music companies of helping boost the song's performance through unfair promotional tactics. He filed a petition accusing Universal Music Group and Spotify of engaging in a ‘scheme to ensure' the diss track ‘broke through' on multiple streaming platforms. He claimed Universal Music Group (UMG) used underhanded tactics to garner more listeners for the song on Spotify and radio stations.