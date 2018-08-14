Double Take: Is This Madhuri Dixit Or Madhubala? Made You Look Twice

Madhuri Dixit Instagrammed this photo (courtesy madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit, who currently judges dance reality show Dance Deewane, is all set to recreate a new version of Mughal-E-Azam's song Mohe Panghat Pe Nandlal, which originally starred iconic actress Madhubala. Madhuri, who appears to have shot for the special episode, recently Instagrammed her look as Madhubala from the sets of Dance Deewane and the striking resemblance is guaranteed to leave you stunned. In the original song from the 1960 movie, Madhubala danced around in an orange and maroon lehenga and the attire has been recreated by celebrated designer Manish Malhotra.

Sharing a black-and-white photo on Instagram, Madhuri thanked make-up artiste Mickey Contractor for helping her transform into the legendary actress and wrote: "Thank you Mickey Contractor for helping me carry this graceful avatar of Madhubala ji so well. You are a true magician! Big shoutout to Manish Malhotra for the gorgeous outfit." If you look closely, to prefect her Madhubala look, Madhuri even paired similar jewellery as worn by Madhubala in Mohe Panghat Pe Nandlal.

Madhuri Dixit gave us major "retro feels today":

Watch the original Mohe Panghat Pe Nandlal, featuring Madhubala, here:

Earlier this year, netizens made both Madhuri Dixit and Madhubala trend after the 51-year-old actress appeared to resemble Madhubala in a throwback photo she shared on her Instagram. Madhuri looked just like Madhubala, the actress was told by her Instafam.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit has been roped in for Kalank in the role that Sridevi was originally cast in. Apart from Dance Deewane, Madhuri Dixit has also judged dance reality shows like So You Think You Can Dance and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.