Madhuri Dixit Looks Just Like Madhubala In This Million Dollar Throwback Pic, Thinks The Internet

Throwback photos are not that frequent on Madhuri Dixit's Instagram profile and hence, when old photos are spotted on her feed, the actress' Instafam is absolutely delighted. Friday was one such day. Madhuri must have chanced upon an old photo of herself and could not resist sharing it with her fans - it's a mid-shot of Madhuri, in which she can be seen in her typical look from the early Nineties. Sharing the photo, Madhuri added a piece of observation about the changing face of fashion. "While the styles have changed, some things are always best in black and white," wrote Madhuri.



Meanwhile, Madhuri's Instafam thinks that Madhuri looks just like legendary actress Madhubala - the common factor being their timeless charm! "You are amazing and will remain so till time fades," wrote an user while some on her Instafam pointed out she "resembles Madhubala." "Madhubala/Madhuri," added another comment.



Another time we spotted a throwback photo on Madhuri's Instagram in the recent past was when she shared a post for her father, in which she wrote: "Thank you for being there at every step of my life, Dad. You have always been my inspiration and a pillar of strength. You truly are the best. I miss you. I'm so grateful that my boys have an amazing father just like you."



On the work front, Madhuri Dixit's last film was Bucket List, which was her debut project in Marathi. She has films like Total Dhamaal in the pipeline and also Kalank, in which she's now been cast in place of Sridevi.