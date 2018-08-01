Madhuri Dixit Bumped Into Anil Kapoor At The Airport And It Was A 'Jhakaas Moment'

Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor at the airport. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

What happens when you bump into your colleague at the airport? You pose for a picture. Well, at least that's what Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor did. Madhuri Dixit ran into her Tezaab co-star Anil Kapoor, who is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Fanney Khan, at the airport on Tuesday and it was a totally "Jhakaas moment" (as Madhuri Dixit aptly described it in her caption). Madhuri shared the picture on her Instagram account on Tuesday and wrote: "What a Jhakaas moment bumping into you at the airport." Both the actors can be seen sporting casual outfits in the picture and we must tell you that Madhuri Dixit's expression is just priceless.The picture received over 2 lakh likes on Instagram. Comments such as "would love to see you together in a movie soon" and "this is a perfect Dhak Dhak moment," were seen on the post.

Check out the post here:

Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor co-starred in several hit films in the Eighties and Nineties. They worked together in films such as Tezaab, Beta, Lajja and Ram Lakhan among others. They will soon be seen sharing screen space in Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit, will be next seen in the period drama Kalank, co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapoor. She also has Total Dahamaal in the pipeline. She was last seen in the 2018 Marathi film Bucket List and she currently features as a co-judge in the dance reality show Dance Deewane.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor awaits the release of Fanney Khan, which co-stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao. He also has Total Dhamaal and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, co-starring his daughter Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline.