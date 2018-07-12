Shah Rukh Khan's 16 Years Of Devdas Post Trumps Madhuri Dixit's, It'll Make You Say 'Maar Daala'

Madhuri Dixit shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas completes 16 years today and Madhuri Dixit shared a throwback picture from the sets of the film, which her co-star Shah Rukh Khan gave a comic twist. Sharing Madhuri's post on Twitter, Shah Rukh wrote: "And you will always be close to our hearts... you will always be the one jisne 'Maar Daala' (referencing a popular track from the film picturised on Madhuri)." The picture shared by Madhuri featured herself, Shah Rukh Khan and director Bhansali. Shah Rukh, played the titular role and Madhuri played the role of courtesan Chandramukhi, who was completely devoted to Devdas in the film. "Throwback to #Devdas which will always be a film very close to my heart. From working with all the talented actors and technicians, to the dances, to wearing some of the finest outfits and excellent performances. It was so much fun to be a part of this beautifully crafted film #16YearsOfDevdas," Madhuri captioned it. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the role of Paro, the third spoke in the love triangle.



And u will always be close to our hearts...u will always be the one jisne 'Maar Daala!!' https://t.co/UgGM7CLqYM — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 12, 2018



Here's Madhuri Dixit's post:



Devdas, which released in 2002, is an adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel of the same name. In 1955, director Bimal Roy made a film on the same novel with Dilip Kumar as the eponymous Devdas, Suchitra Sen as Paro and Vyjayanthimala as Chandramukhi.



Sanjay Leela Bhansali's version of Devdas won five National Awards including the popular film award. It was also India's entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars and BAFTA in 2003.



