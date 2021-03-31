Don't Disturb Diljit Dosanjh, He's 'On Energy-Saver Mode'

Diljit Dosanjh in a still from his video. (Image courtesy: diljitdosanjh)

Highlights Diljit, on Wednesday, posted an ROFL video of himself

The clip features Diljit being "lazy" at work

"I'm not lazy bruh...," read an excerpt from his caption

Diljit Dosanjh is not a "lazy" man, please note, it's just that on some days, he is on "energy-saver mode." The actor-singer, on Wednesday, posted an ROFL video of himself from Canada, where he is currently shooting for a project, and left his fans in splits. The clip features Diljit being "lazy" at work and at one point in the video, he can literally be seen being dragged out of a room. Sharing the clip, the singer wrote: "I'm not lazy bruh...today I'm just on energy-saver mode." We feel you, Diljit Dosanjh. The singer's post cracked up actor Angad Bedi. He dropped several laughing emoji in the comments section and wrote: "Diljit, you Rockstar."

Watch Diljit Dosanjh's ROFL video here:

Diljit Dosanjh is known for his impeccable comic timing. The actor often entertains his Instafam with hilarious videos of himself. We have picked some of them for you, take a look at them here:

Diljit Dosanjh is best known for singing popular Punjabi numbers such as Do You Know, Proper Patola and 5 Taara. He made his Bollywood debut with the 2016 film Udta Punjab (which also featured Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor) and also starred in Phillauri, Soorma and Good Newwz, which released in 2019. The film marked Diljit Dosanjh's second project with Kareena Kapoor.

Diljit Dosanjh is currently filming Honsla Rakh," in which he shares screen space with Gurfateh Grewal, Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa. His other film Jodi will also release this year.