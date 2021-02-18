Shehnaaz Gill To Co-Star With Diljit Dosanjh In Honsla Rakh

Shehnaaz Gill shared this image. (courtesy shehnaazgill)

Former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill occupied a spot on the list of trends on Thursday morning after she announced her forthcoming project on social media. The singer-actress will be seen in a Punjabi film titled Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the details about the project on Twitter and he revealed that it will also star Shinda Grewal and it will be directed by Amarjit Singh Saron. The film will collaboratively be produced by Daljit Thind, Diljit Dosanjh and Pawan Gill. The film is slated for a Dussehra release this year. Its release date is October 15.

Here's the poster of the film Honsla Rakh:

Shehnaaz Gill has featured in several Punjabi music videos and films such as Kala Shah Kala and Daaka. She was one of the finalists in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. She has also featured in music videos like Shona Shona and Bhula Dunga, opposite Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. She will soon star in a music video with rapper Badhshah.

Diljit Dosanjh became a household name after he sang songs like Proper Patola, Do You Know and Patiala Peg among others. He has also featured in several Punjabi films. The actor has also starred in Bollywood films like Phillauri, co-starring Anushka Sharma, Soorma alongside Taapsee Pannu, Welcome To New York, co-starring Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Patiala, alongside Kriti Sanon among many others. He also starred in the 2019 film Good Newwz, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani. He was last seen in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.