Done Shredding Karan Johar's Style, Roohi And Yash Are Now Attacking His Singing

It's another day and hence another ROFL video of Karan Johar's chai pe charcha session with his twins Roohi and Yash. The 47-year-old filmmaker is coming to terms with certain truth of life that his kids aren't huge fans of his films, they don't like his fashion choices and also that they are not big fans of his singing either. In a recent video, Roohi adorably accused KJo of "making noise," when he said he was simply singing. "But I was singing a song. Should I not sing a song?" he asked when both Roohi and Yash said "NO!" But Karan Johar being Karan Johar, he sang Channa Mereya anyway when the kids joined in with a chorus that said: "Dada, no... dada, no!"

Karan then turned to mom Hiroo Johar for help, who kept a straight face as she said: "I think it's something that's given at birth. Even your father didn't have it. You were still better than your father."

Here's another glimpse of Karan's snack session with his kids. "So ever since I can remember I have loved singing! Am so glad to know I have a loving audience," Karan captioned his post.

Earlier, Karan complained in an Instagram post that "I have been body shamed!" All Roohi and Yash did were have a good laugh at Karan Johar's "tummy."

After rejecting most of Karan Johar's clothes as not-so-likeable, Roohi and Yash asked him to wear "simple clothes." They raided their dad's closet and came up with the conclusion that there's Shah Rukh Khan inside it. Here are some more ROFL videos of Roohi and Yash from Karan's Instagram.

Karan Johar became a single parent when Roohi and Yash were born via surrogacy in 2017.