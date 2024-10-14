<i>Do Patti</i> Trailer: Kajol Is All Set To Solve A Curious Case Of Two Kriti Sanons

Kriti Sanon's first project as a producer, titled Do Patti, will release on Netflix next week. The trailer of the film was released today and it promises an intriguing ride with Kajol and Kriti Sanon. The trailer begins with Kajol, a tough cop, who won't leave a case until she solves it in her own way. Kajol is entrusted with a curious case of an attempted murder involving Kriti Sanon (Soumya) and Shaheer Sheikh (Dhruv). But, there are two Kriti Sanons and the case is not so simple. Soumya, a demure woman, falls for the charming Dhruv and their love story is one of a kind.

Soumya's twin Shailee enters the scene and she has an eye on Dhruv. In one scene, Shailee challenges Soumya, "Dhruv ko tune pa liya, par usse rakh payegi (You have got Dhruv. Will you be able to keep him with you?"). Shailee creates havoc in Soumya-Dhruv's conjugal life and the twisted tale of love triangle gets darker and messier with the passage of time. Who is the villain - the demure Soumya, who is labelled as "mentally unstable" by her husband, the evil Shailee, who won't stop until she gets Dhruv or Dhruv, who has relationships with both the sisters? Will Kajol be able to unearth the real culprit?

Sharing the trailer on Instagram feed, Kriti Sanon wrote, "My first as a producer! My first with a double role.. one of my most challenging roles.. This butterfly's kattha is too special.. Twists, turns, rivalry, love, hurt and an important subject that the entire team feels strongly for..Can't wait for you all to watch the film.. Filhaal.. trailer kaisa laga??" Take a look:

Do Patti has been written by Kanika Dhillon and it has been directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. Do Patti marks Kriti Sanon's debut as a film producer. The film marks Kriti Sanon and Kajol's second collaboration after Dilwale and it also features TV star Shaheer Sheikh.