<i>Do Patti</i> Producer Reveals Kajol's Concern After She Heard Film Story

At an event in Mumbai, writer-producer Kanika Dhillon spoke about her experience shooting with the legendary actress Kajol for her first production Do Patti. She revealed what Kajol had warned her about after the narration of the movie. In the upcoming movie, Kajol plays a cop, for which she had to ride a motorbike. Kanika Dhillon revealed Kajol's big worry about riding a bike for the bike as she has fractured her leg everytime she had to sit on a motorbike for any film.

For the very first time in her career, Kajol will play a cop. Kanika shared the humorous anecdote from the narration of Do Patti at a recent event. She said, "After Kajol ma'am heard the story, she told me, 'Poori kahaani suni maine. Bada maza aaya, Kanika. Lekin mujhe na bike chalani nahin aati'! I replied, 'We'll manage'. She warned me, 'Every film I have sat on a bike, I have broken my leg. Toh woh dekh lena'!"

Do Patti features Kajol and Kriti Sanon in leading roles. The mystery thriller is set to release on October 25 exclusively on Netflix. At the event, Kriti Sanon was all praises for her co-star Kajol. "My second film was Dilwale (2015), which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. I was a baby back then. I had very few scenes with them. I was very nervous as I knew nothing about filmmaking then. I was learning on the job. Eight years later, while working again with Kajol ma'am, I realized that we didn't have meaty performance-oriented scenes in Dilwale. I was also so new that I didn't really know that depth. Over the years, I learned my craft and figured out my way of working," she said.

Written by Kanika Dhillon, Do Patti is produced by Kanika's Kathha Pictures in association with Kriti Sanon's Blue Butterfly Films. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the movie also stars Tanvi Azmi and Shaheer Sheikh in significant roles.