Diwali Chhota Pataakhas Taimur, Inaaya Are Festive Ready. See Pic

Taimur and Inaaya are so adorable! (courtesy kareenafc )

Taimur Ali Khan went on a playdate with cousin Inaaya and it was not just any playdate but a Diwali-special one! Which means, baby Inaaya and little Taimur were adorable in traditional attires. Joining Taimur and Inaaya on the Diwali-special playdate were Soha Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, who too looked fabulous in their traditional best. A photo of the quartet, along with other friends from the playdate, have been curated by fan-clubs and made to go viral. "Diwali playdate with the babies and mommas," reads the caption on the photo, which appears to have been first share on someone's Instagram story.

Diwali is still a few days away but Happy Diwali, guys!

Inaaya and Taimur's Diwali celebrations began just after they were spotted dressed as pint-sized monsters for Halloween. On Wednesday, Soha Ali Khan Instagrammed a photo of Inaaya with this caption: "Peek a boooo! Happy Halloween! In case you are wondering I'm a size zero witch!" We can decide if the caption is cuter or Inaaya in the photo!

Meanwhile, the little nawab was spotted in Bandra looking like this. Scary as heck? Nah, we would say adorable as heck.

Taimur in Bandra

Inaaya and Taimur are often spotted going on playdates together and visiting each other in their respective homes. Baby Inaaya is just nine months younger to cousin Taimur and was born in September last year while Kareena and Saif welcomed Taimur in December 2016. Taimur will celebrate his second birthday in December this year. Taimur and Inaaya, along with the two set of parents - Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu respectively, are also often catch up for fam-jams in Mumbai.