Diwali 2022 Is Special For New Parents Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan. See Post

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan with twins. (courtesy: wikkiofficial)

Nayanthara might be a social media recluse but her husband Vignesh Shivan makes up for it by sharing posts from different facets of their life on social media. On Diwali, Vignesh Shivan shared a picture with Nayanthara and their sons Uyir And Ulagam. "Wishing all the lovely people around ... A very happy Diwali," wrote Vignesh. Meanwhile, he shared another video in which the star couple can be seen sending festive greeting. "Happy Diwali to everyTWO of you. Thala Diwali for us in all sense. Happy, happy Diwali for all of you ! Wishing all you lovely people only happiness and peace amidst all the hurdles that life keeps against you. Pray hard, love hard ! Cos ... Love is all we can have for each and everyone ... Love is all that will make this life beautiful and prosperous! Trust in God trust in love trust in manifesting in goodness and the universe always makes sure that everything becomes beautiful," he wrote.

Vignesh Shivan shared this post on Diwali:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in June in Chennai this year. The wedding was attended by Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya and other stars. The couple welcomed twins via surrogacy this month.

Nayanthara, who has featured in over 70 plus films, was last seen in husband Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi. Her next project is Atlee's Jawan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi.