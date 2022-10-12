Karthi Welcomes Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan To Parenthood: 'God Bless You Four'

Nayanthara and Vignesh and Karthi. (courtesy: karthi_offl) (courtesy: wikkiofficial)

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan announced on Instagram that they are now "Amma and Appa" to twin sons Uyir and Ulagam. Congratulating the couple, Karthi, who has worked with Nayanthara in Kaashmora, sent a handwritten note along with a bouquet. In his note, he welcomed the couple to "parenthood" and wished them the best. "Welcome to parenthood. God bless you four - Karthi," read the note. Thanking the Pooniyin Selvan star, Vignesh shared the note on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Thank you soo much sir. Really sweet and thoughtful of u," followed by heart emoticons.

On Sunday, Vignesh Shivan shared the pictures of his newborns' feet and wrote, "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys All Our prayers, our ancestors' blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam Life looks brighter & more beautiful. God is double great". In the images, Vignesh and Nayanthara can be seen posing with their babies.

He also shared pictures of Nayanthara with their babies and captioned it as " I love you Two And I love you Three". Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karthi was recently seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Pooniyin Selvan, co-starring Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha.

Nayanthara, on the other hand, will be seen in Atlee's Jawan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan.