Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Blessed With Twin Sons Uyir And Ulagam. See Post

Vignesh Shivan shared this picture. (courtesy: wikkiofficial)

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcome twin baby boys via surrogacy, announced Vignesh on his Instagram handle. The director shared several pictures of his twin newborn sons and wrote, "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys." In the post, he also revealed the name of their newborns - Uyir and Ulagam. "All Our prayers,our ancestors' blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful God is double great," read the caption. In the images, Nayanthara and Vignesh can be seen kissing the tiny feet of their kids.

Soon after Vignesh Shivan shared the post, their friends flooded the comment section with congratulations. Atlee commented, "Congratulations darling's," while Amitash Pradhan wrote, "Amazingg. Congratulations to you two."

Vignesh Shivan shared another post on his Instagram handle featuring Nayanthara with their twins. Sharing the post, he wrote, "I love you Two And I love you Three."

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married on June 9 this year in Chennai. It was an intimate wedding, attended by their families and several A-listers such as Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi and others.

Sharing dreamy pictures on Instagram, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "Am Married Jus the Beginning of a bigger, stronger, crazy love story wit you my #Thangamey! Love you #Thangamey #Kanmani Kadambari and now my wife!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara was recently seen in GodFather, co-starring Chiranjeevi, Satyadev and Salman Khan. Next, she will be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan.