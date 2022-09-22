Inside Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan's 'Dreamy Days' In Dubai

Vignesh Shivan shared this picture. (courtesy: wikkiofficial)

Vignesh Shivan has treated his Insta family to new pictures of him with his wife and actress Nayanthara from their Dubai diaries. In the images, the couple can be seen posing for the camera sitting on a yacht. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Dreamy days #bestbirthdaygift #bestbirthdayever #lifeisbeautiful," followed by heart and love-struck emoticons. Soon after he shared the post, fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "Very nice couples," while others dropped heart and love-struck emoticons. On September 18, Nayanthara hosted a dreamy birthday bash for her husband Vignesh in Dubai.

Vignesh Shivan also shared a video from his birthday celebrations. In the video, he can be seen cutting the birthday cake while his wife Nayanthara and other family members sing the birthday song in the background. Sharing the video, the director wrote a long note thanking Nayanthara for making his birthday "extra special" than the previous one. He wrote, "It's my 8th birthday wit you my thangamey #nayanthara You have made every birthday extra special than the previous one! But ....This one was too emotional! Thank u for being the lover u r ! U know what makes me the happiest and u gave me exactly that! :) to more years of love, happiness and peace! Thank you Love you and the way you love me, more and more !!"

Nayanthara hosted a birthday bash for her husband, Vignesh Shivan, below Burj Khalifa. Offering a glimpse of his birthday celebrations, Vignesh shared pictures with his wife and family and wrote a long note that read, "A birthday filled wit pure love from a loving family Awesome surprise by my wife my thangam a dreamy birthday below Burj Khalifa with all my lovely people wit me ! Can't get better and more special than this :)Always thanking God for all the lovely moments he gives me in this blessed life !"

On the work front, Nayanthara will be next seen in Atlee's Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan.