To 'Thangamey' Nayanthara, With Love From Vignesh Shivan. Read His Post

Cuteness alert. Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, days after celebrating his birthday, has shared an adorable video from the cruise party in Dubai. We can see Vignesh's friends and family singing for the birthday boy. If you think that it can't get any better, please look at the caption. Special mention: Nayanthara, of course. Thanking his “thangamey” for making the day extra special, he wrote, “It's my 8th birthday with you my thangamey #Nayanthara. You have made every birthday extra special than the previous one. But ….This one was too emotional. Thank you for being the lover you are. You know what makes me the happiest and you gave me exactly that. To more years of love, happiness and peace. Thank you. Love you and the way you love me, more and more.”

Vignesh Shivan celebrated his 37th birthday on September 18. This was his first birthday after getting married to Nayanthara. The two tied the knot in a dreamy wedding earlier this year. As expected, Nayanthara made it a point to make it a memorable birthday. How do we know, you ask? Vignesh has shared details about the “awesome surprise by my wife”. Along with a set of oh-so-sweet pictures featuring the two, he wrote, “A birthday filled with pure love from a loving family. Awesome surprise by my wife, my thangam. A dreamy birthday below Burj Khalifa with all my lovely people with me. Can't get better and more special than this. Always thanking God for all the lovely moments he gives me in this blessed life.”

Vignesh Shivan has also posted a moving note dedicated to his mother. The post was attached to a set of pictures featuring the director and his mother. All we can say is that the album is gold. In the caption, he said, “It's always been a dream to take my mother to foreign countries and see the way her face changes when she sees tall buildings new people and newer things :) the happiness I look for in her face .. makes sense, gives me satisfaction, completion and a sense of accomplishment, and gives me meaning for all the hard work that I do! And goes on top of all the good things life has offered to me! As u keep manifesting good and great things … these few days…. The moments around my birthday this year … the days with my family visiting Dubai and all the excitement and happiness that I was cherishing with them will always stay warm in my heart. Thanking God and the universe for ticking most of my bucket list wishes by now.”

Vignesh Shivan's last film was Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. It featured Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in key roles