Diwali 2020: Sonali Bendre Sets Fam-Jam Goals With The Cutest Holiday Pic

Sonali Bendre, who planned a getaway around her wedding anniversary, celebrated Diwali at her holiday destination. The 45-year-old actress and her husband, filmmaker Goldie Behl, earlier revealed they were on a road trip. And now, Sonali shared just a glimpse of the destination that her road trip ended at and oh boy, it looks absolutely stunning. Sonali shared a glimpse of her holiday mood on Instagram as she logged in to send best wishes to her fans. She shared the cutest fam-jam photo ever from the pool - she and Goldie Behl can be seen chilling with their son Ranveer and their furry pet Miss Icy. "Happy Diwali from our family to yours," Sonali captioned the holiday memory.

Earlier, Sonali shared a snippet from her family road trip along with an ROFL anniversary message for her Goldie Behl. "Road trip with the boys and my girl... about time we did one of these... Oh and Happy Anniversary."

Goldie Behl also shared this heart-warming message for Sonali on their wedding anniversary: "Happy 18th to us! Blessed to have her in my life. Wouldn't have it any other way."

Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in July 2018, after which she flew to New York for treatment. After hear cancer treatment, she returned to Mumbai in December 2018. Sonali Bendre is a bona-fide bookworm and runs a virtual book club. She was last seen as a judge on the TV show India's Best Dramebaaz.