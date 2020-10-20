Sonali Bendre Shares Glimpses Of Her Morning Routine

Sonali Bendre shared this photo (courtesy iamsonalibendre)

Highlights Sonali Bendre shared a few selfies on Instagram

"Feeling the sun," she captioned her photos

Sonali added the hashtag - "#GoldenHour"

Sonali Bendre, who often checks into Instagram with glimpses of her everyday life, added a few more to the album. On Tuesday, Sonali shared glimpses of her morning routine with a bunch of photos, in which she can be seen basking in the glory of the morning sun. "Feeling the sun," Sonali captioned her photos and added the hashtag "#GoldenHour." Sonali's morning routine also includes yoga - her "golden hour" moments were accompanied by another album of photos, in which she can be seen doing yoga. Sonali Bendre, who has over 2.7 million followers on Instagram, is always showered with a whole lot of love for her posts and the reaction to her mornign routine posts were no different. Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani summed up the emotions on Instagram and wrote: "Lovely."

Here's how Sonali Bendre started her day:

Sonali Bendre loves to make entries to her "golden hour" album on Instagram, one of which arrived on International Coffee Day, because: "First... lemme sip my coffee!"

For Sonali Bendre, the whole idea of a "golden hour" photoshoot is to: "Let your light shine."

Sonali Bendre also revealed her morning mantra in a post once, writing: "Start with a good hair day and hope the rest of the day follows in the same vein."

More from Sonali Bendre's "golden hour" photo treasury:

Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in July 2018, after which she flew to New York for treatment. After hear cancer treatment, she returned to Mumbai in December 2018. Sonali Bendre is a bona-fide bookworm and runs a virtual book club. She was last seen as a judge on the TV show India's Best Dramebaaz.