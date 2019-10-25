Diwali 2019: Hazel Keech Rocked The Ambanis' Party, Courtesy Ira Khan's Last Minute Wardrobe Hack

Hazel Keech shared this image. (Image courtesy: hazelkeechofficial)

Highlights Hazel wore Ira Khan's top to the party "What a body loving moment that I fit into your top," Hazel wrote "Ira Khan, you were my life saver," wrote Hazel Keech

"What is friendship?" Learn from Hazel Keech and Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan. The duo are giving us major friendship goals and how. The 32-year-old actress, who attended a Diwali party hosted by the Ambanis in Mumbai on Thursday, had a little wardrobe glitch of sort. In her post, Hazel revealed that she forgot to carry the kurta that she was supposed to wear at the party and guess who came to her rescue - it was none other than Ira Khan. Ira lent her top to Hazel and the final results were amazing. Hazel shared a picture of her look, in which she could be seen dressed in a black one shoulder crop top, a blue skirt and she added a golden dupatta with it.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Hazel Keech wrote: "What is friendship? Friendship is when carry your clothes to a shoot and you're getting ready for a Diwali party but you forget your kurta at home.... So your friend loans her top. Thank you for your top Ira Khan. You were my life saver! (And what a compliment/body loving moment that I fit into your top). Thanks for the photo husband Yuvraj Singh." She signed off the note with a Diwali wish. "Happy Diwali from the Singhs," wrote Hazel Keech.

Check out Hazel Keech's post here:

Here are the pictures of Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh from the Ambani party that they attended last night.

Yuvraj Singh with Hazel Keech at the Amabani party.

Ira Khan, who is all set to direct an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea, offered a role to Hazel Keech and it was an offer that the Bodyguard actress couldn't refuse. Ira Khan announced Hazel's association with the project in the most interesting way possible. Ira shared a picture, in which she bent down on one knee as she offered the script to Hazel. The caption on the post read, "She said yes. It's amazing to get to work with you as a friend but more importantly as an actor, I can't wait to see what we make."

This is what we are talking about:

Hazel Keech has featured in films such as Salman Khan's Bodyguard, Telugu film Billa and Maximum. Hazel also participated in the seventh season of the television reality show Bigg Boss. Hazel Keech married cricketer Yuvraj Singh in 2016.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.