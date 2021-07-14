Disha Patani's Pic From Maldives Will Give You Serious Vacation Cravings

Disha Patani shared this photo. (Image courtesy: dishapatani)

Highlights Disha, on Wednesday, shared a photo from her vacation diaries

The picture is from Disha Patani's Maldives vacation

Sharing the photo, Disha Patani captioned it with a duck icon

Disha Patani, on Wednesday, shared a photo from her vacation diaries and raised the temperature on Instagram. The picture is from Disha Patani's Maldives vacation. In her latest post, Disha Patani looks every bit of stunning in a pastel orange mini dress. The breathtaking view in the background made the photo more mesmerising. Sharing the photo, Disha Patani wrote nothing and just captioned it with a duck icon. Within minutes of sharing the photo, her post was flooded with comments like "prettiest" and "gorgeous." Check out the actress' post here.

Disha Patani's Maldives album is filled with stunning pictures of the actress. In case you haven't seen them yet, take a look:

Disha Patani made her acting debut with the 2015 Telugu film Loafer, in which she featured alongside Varun Tej. She made her debut in Bollywood with Neeraj Pandey's 2016 sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She shared screen space with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the film.

Disha went on to feature in films like Baaghi 2, Bharat and Malang. She has also appeared in 2017's Chinese film Kung Fu Yoga alongside Jackie Chan.

Disha Patani was last seen in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film opened to poor reviews last month. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Radhe 2 stars and wrote: "Radhe has enough inducements for diehard Salman Khan fans to keep them interested in the goings-on. The star does everything that they would expect of him, including shedding his shirt."