Disha Patani's Birthday Wish For Her Brother Is A Major Throwback. See Pic

Disha Patani dug out the best set of pictures from her photo archives to wish her brother Suryansh Patani on his birthday. The actress posted a major throwback on her Instagram stories on Thursday, which appears to be from her teen years. "Happiest birthday my little bro," Disha Patani captioned the photograph. She also shared a relatively recent picture with her brother and she wrote: "Guess you're not so little anymore. Happy 18th. Love you so much." She accompanied her notes with a couple of heart emojis. Both the pictures are equally adorable.

In terms of work, Disha Patani was last seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which was her second project with Salman Khan. The duo have earlier co-starred in the 2019 film Bharat, which also featured Katrina Kaif and Tabu. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Tiger's father Jackie Shroff and actor Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The film released on Eid this year. She will next star in Ek Villain 2, alongside Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham.

Disha Patani is best-known for starring in films such as Baaghi 2, co-starring rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, and Kung Fu Yoga, among others. Disha Patani, a former model, made her big Bollywood debut with the 2015 sports biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The film also featured Kiara Advani. The actress was also seen in Mohit Suri's action-thriller Malang, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu.