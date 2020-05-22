Disha Patani Sun-Bathing On A Beach, 'Nuff Said. See Pic

Disha Patani shared this photo (courtesy dishapatani)

Highlights Disha Patani Instagrammed a beach memory

She simply captioned it with the flower and the sea icons

Disha Patani often shares her pics from beach vacations

Disha Patani, whose Instagram is filled with beach memories, added one more to the collection. On Friday, the 27-year-old actress appeared to be craving a good dose of vitamin sea and day dreaming about the beach. She shared a photo of hers from a trip to the beach and captioned it simply with a pink flower and the sea icons. In the photo, Disha, dressed in a printed swimsuit, can be seen soaking up the sun as the waves crash on the sand. We love Disha's messy and wavy beach hair in the photo. She simply accessorised her beach look with a pair of sunglasses. Everything about Disha Patani's beach photo is making us miss the sea. Take a look at your own risk:

Earlier, Disha shared this throwback photo from when the shooting schedule of Malang took her to a beach destination. Disha was cast opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in the crime thriller.

These photos of Disha, sporting an orange bikini on the sets of Malang, had gone crazy viral.

Disha Patani is rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff, whose sister Krishna often drops adorable comments on the actress' Instagram posts. On the work front, Disha was last seen in this year's release Baaghi 3, co-starring Tiger Shroff. Disha Patani will next be seen in Salman Khan's movie Radhe, which was supposed to release today as the superstar's Eid offering for this year. Today, Radhe would have clashed with Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb, which might get a digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.