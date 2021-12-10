Disha Patani Is On Fire. See Tiger Shroffs Emoji Response To Her Video

Disha Patani posted this. (Image courtesy: dishapatani)

Every time Disha Patani posts a video, the Internet has a "jaw-drop" moment. Things are no different this Friday with the actress sharing a video of herself strutting in front of a mirror. In the video, the actress is seen in her gym clothes, walking in front of a large mirror wall with her phone in hand, in what appears to be a gym room. Sharing the video, Disha Patani dropped just a panda emoji in the caption. Fans and followers of the actress shared compliments in the comments section. Among the many reactions was one from Disha Patani's rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff. He posted fire and clap emojis much to the delight of their fans.

Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff commented saying, “Gawd Damn!” with a hot face emoji.

See the video here:

A few days ago, Disha Patani shared a set of pictures in which the actress looks glamorous as ever. For the caption, she dropped a cherry blossom emoji, which is a staple on her Instagram timeline. On this image too, Krishna Shroff dropped heart-eye and fire emoticons in the comments section.

While work does keep Disha Patani busy throughout the year, the actress does not stop herself from taking vacations or thinking about vacations when she is not on her whirlwind trips. The actress recently shared a picture from her holiday in the Maldives. In the image, she is seen posing next to a seaplane. The caption? You guessed right: it is a cherry blossom emoji.

Once, Disha Patani was also clicked on the beach in a white swimsuit. By not adding a caption, she chose to let her shot speak for itself and boy, we are impressed.

In terms of work, Disha Patani most recently acted alongside Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, and John Abraham will star opposite her in Ek Villain 2, her upcoming film.