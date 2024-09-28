Disha Patani's Birthday Wish For BFF Mouni Roy: "You Bring So Much Happiness To My Life"

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy are true-blue besties. So it was not a surprise when Disha came up with the loveliest wish for her BFF's 39th birthday (September 28). She dropped a slew of pictures on Instagram, documenting some precious moments they spent together. Disha and Mouni's seaside vacation is the focus of the first snap. The two actresses are seen walking on the beach hand-in-hand wearing a bikini set. Their million-dollar smiles prove the fun they had on the trip. Mouni poses with her Chanel bag-themed birthday cake in the second frame. The rest of the slides feature other holiday photos.

Along with the post, Disha Patani wrote, “I found you forever. Happiest b'day to my brightest star monzu, thank you for bringing so much happiness to my life. Grateful to have you, my sister from another mister. Love you.” Reacting to the sweet birthday wish, Mouni Roy commented, “Forever grateful for you. Ty for everything you do, my lil one.”

On Disha Patani's 32nd Birthday in June, Mouni Roy shared a video on Instagram extending her heartfelt greetings. The montage offers a glimpse of their unbreakable friendship and banters. The side note read, “Happiest birthday to my happy simple straight forward most beautiful princepesa. Life was very good even before we became friends but it's wayyyy better with you in it. This past year with you has been so adventurous and full of laughter and travels. Can't wait to create more fun memories. I pray to god he always blesses with the very best. May you meet your perfect stranger soon. Always be the ninja warrior that you are. Here's to the sister who brings sunshine in my life. More when we speak. Hehe. Ily.”

Workwise, Mouni was last seen in the Mummy Ji music video from Vedaa, featuring John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh. Meanwhile, Disha Patani appeared in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi action Kalki 2898 AD, led by Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.